For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Yesterday’s and early this morning’s isolated storms have left the eastern half of West Texas still fairly humid this morning, but drier conditions are quickly on their way as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects high temperatures to reach into the 80’s and the low 90’s. The very warm, breezy, and dry trend will likely continue into tomorrow and the weekend with a higher fire threat.