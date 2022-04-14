For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. It’s rattlesnake season across West Texas as despite these animals relying on warmer weather to be active, it’s a much cooler start this morning. Morning temperatures in the 30’s will rise into the 70’s and struggle to rise into the 80’s in some areas of West Texas as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects high temperatures to be near normal for today. Warmer weather will return later in the week and into the weekend as despite some clouds and gusty conditions ahead, it will remain mostly dry.