For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Despite some wintry precipitation early in the morning, thinner clouds, light winds, and dry air have allowed morning temperatures to drop just below the freezing mark for many across The Basin. Despite winds slowly starting to increase from the north later today, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects temperatures to rise more than days past because of more afternoon sunshine. As temperatures will range from the high 30’s to the 50’s this afternoon, drier air will commence as clearer skies and even high temperatures will arrive in the coming days.