For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects slightly more West Texas clouds throughout the day with still seasonably chilly conditions and stronger winds. Those temperatures will still be as much as 5-10 degrees below normal for many. Morning temperatures are ranging from the high 20’s to the 40’s as skies are starting off mostly clear. By the afternoon, some clouds will be on the increase as high temperatures range from the upper 40’s 50’s to the 60’s. With a colder start tomorrow, a weather pattern change will be underway with winter-like temperatures likely.