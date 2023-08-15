For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects temperatures to be a degree or two higher than yesterday across The Basin as the atmosphere will be a little bit less humid as well. Along with very low rain chances with ample sunshine, temperatures will rise into the 90’s along the mountainous terrain and in the low triple digits in the lower elevations. Winds will generally be persistent from the east-southeast, supplying the heat-up, but also, the lingering low-level humidity. A high pressure system will continue to suppress rainfall for many in the next couple of days, but temperatures will rise slightly more before rain starts to creep closer into the region.