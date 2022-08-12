For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. After a few days of stormy weather in parts of West Texas, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects more areas to be rainfree for today. As a result, high temperatures will rise this afternoon in the 90’s for many. The slightly warmer and drier trend is likely to continue into the weekend as despite higher wind gusts eventually ahead, storm chances will remain lower than past days.