For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects temperatures to be slightly lower than yesterday, but still at least a few degrees above normal for this time of year with dry air continuing Basinwide. Along with mostly sunny skies, strong wind gusts may blow dust for some which may lower visibility occasionally, but the winds won’t be nearly as strong as yesterday. Temperatures will reach the high 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, and low 80’s across the region with more of a temperature divide tomorrow as clouds sneak in for eastern areas.