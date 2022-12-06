For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects there to be a slight drop in those temperatures across The Basin this afternoon compared to yesterday afternoon. Winds have switched more out of the west-northwest as skies will still contain some clouds, but rainfall will be unlikely. Temperatures will also still be above normal, but not as many areas will reach the 70’s like yesterday as more areas will reach the high 60’s. Winds will then gradually switch more from the east in the days ahead, slightly lowering temperatures with humid conditions.