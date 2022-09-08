For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Tropical moisture to the east is combining with the dying Monsoonal Flow from the south to produce scattered rain showers with rumbles of thunder well south and east of the Basin, but not including the region itself. As a result of these conditions pushing away from The Basin itself, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects high temperatures to be slightly lower because of northeasterly winds with many reaching around or below the 90-degree mark. The mostly dry conditions will prevail into tomorrow and for the weekend, but isolated thunderstorms may return for some.