Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips is still tracking some lingering clouds across West Texas this morning, but skies will slowly clear out a little bit later in the day. Just like yesterday morning, it's another very muggy morning with temperatures in the 50's and lower 60's for many. By the afternoon, high temperatures will be a little bit higher than yesterday because of the slightly sunnier skies as temperatures will reach the high 60's, the 70's, and the lower 80's. The seasonably breezy conditions are here to stay for the next couple of days before the next big cooldown.