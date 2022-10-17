For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Thunderstorm activity this weekend has transitioned into more showery activity this morning as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights many areas in The Basin that received much-needed rainfall to receive more rain to come. Morning temperatures in the 50’s are slightly below normal for many as high temperatures will be way below normal in the 50’s and the 60’s because of the dreary conditions. Despite the chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms lowering overnight and into tomorrow, skies will start off a bit on the cloudier side of things and temperatures will remain very fall-like, quite a bit below normal.