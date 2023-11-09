For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Rain with even a few snow showers will move through across West Texas as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights the drastic drop in temperatures and uptick in northeasterly winds. Along with plenty of clouds with the spotty precipitation, temperatures will struggle to remain in the upper 30’s, 40’s, and lower 50’s in the northern half of The Basin, while areas around The Rio Grande will reach the 60’s and lower 70’s before the cold front comes through. While the upper levels of the atmosphere will slowly stabilize while drying out later today, the lower levels of the atmosphere will remain cloudy, a bit chilly, breezy, and humid. This trend will stick around through the rest of week despite leftover showers drifting off to the southeast.