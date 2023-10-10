For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Sunny skies, southerly winds, and relatively dry air will allow temperatures to rise to above-normal criteria once again in The Basin. Despite the taste of fall this morning, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects temperatures to reach the 80’s and lower 90’s this afternoon. Any few thunderstorms that do form will be weakly confined to The Trans Pecos because as a high pressure system has overtaken the region to the northeast, late-summer-like weather has returned. Despite some thin passing clouds and slightly higher rain chances ahead, most will remain dry with temperatures remaining above normal.