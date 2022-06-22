For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Just like the past few mornings, skies are mostly clear and temperatures are starting off in the 60’s and 70’s across The Basin as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects another day of near-normal high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90’s and lower triple digits. Chances of rain are low and will become lower in the coming days with slightly warmer air with strong winds at times.