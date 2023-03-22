For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects less clouds with a surge in temperatures this afternoon Basinwide as southwesterly winds will pick up in earnest. The southerly component in those winds will warm things up as the westerly component in those winds will dry things out in western areas. Along with partly cloudy skies, temperatures will rise into the high 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, and low 90’s this afternoon, back way above normal for this time of year. Despite the slight chance for a few isolated thunderstorms today in the higher elevations and in southeastern areas, a dusty storm system tomorrow will not only dry things out, but eventually, cool things off a bit as well.