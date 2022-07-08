For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects the hotter trend to continue in The Basin as low and high temperatures will be close to 5 degrees above normal or more. Temperatures in the 70’s and low 80’s will rise into the mid-to-upper 90’s and triple digits with mostly sunny skies. Despite some clouds this weekend, conditions will remain pretty hot and chances of rain will remain low, for now.