For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Morning temperatures are at least within several degrees on either side of the freezing mark across West Texas as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects those temperatures to climb to still below-normal criteria this afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day as temperatures eventually rise into the 50’s and lower 60’s. Those winds will come out of the south as enough moisture in the atmosphere will also keep conditions from being chilly in the next few days, but chances of precipitation will remain low.