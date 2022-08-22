For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Monsoon-rich moisture to the west of The Basin and a frontal boundary located just to the northeast will keep things humid for many and stormy for some. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects places that desperately need rainfall to tap into some of the moisture available in the atmosphere to get some rain in the form of isolated storms today. As a result, high temperatures are likely to be well below normal and well below the 90-degree mark Basinwide not just for today, but for the next couple days.