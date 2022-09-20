For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Skies are mostly clear with temperatures starting off slightly above normal this morning, but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects the breezy and humid conditions to form afternoon clouds, keeping high temperatures barely above normal. Many areas will reach the 80’s and lower 90’s and many will likely be rainfree today. However, a few isolated Monsoonal storms may form in western areas today and in the coming days as the muggy and breezy trend will likely continue.