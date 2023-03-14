For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects slightly more clouds in eastern areas and seasonably cool air to be the big weather story today Basinwide. It’s a seasonably cold start as morning temperatures in the upper 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, and low 50’s will transition into still some below-normal temperatures this afternoon with southeasterly winds. Along with some lingering clouds, temperatures will rise into the upper 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, and lower 80’s this afternoon. While conditions will be rainfree today, even more moisture may form a few isolated rain showers tomorrow despite temperatures rising much more than today.