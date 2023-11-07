For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts some record-high temperatures in The Basin today as with plenty of sunshine with drier air in the afternoon, temperatures will rise well into the high 70’s, 80’s, and lower 90’s. Clouds will be back on the increase from the south later today and despite some low-level moisture in eastern areas of West Texas, stable air aloft with southwesterly winds drying things out at the surface will allow for rain to not fall. Despite another seasonably warm and dry day tomorrow, a developing low pressure system to the southwest, combined with a cold front from the north, will eventually bring in drastic changes ahead.