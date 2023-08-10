For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Very hot but more-humid air will be the big story this afternoon as despite the higher chances for thunderstorms across West Texas, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights how many will surpass 100 degrees by at least a few degrees. The Basin is on the precipices of a weather pattern change as despite a high pressure system holding strong to the northeast of the region, a frontal boundary has formed to the north and Monsoonal moisture will slowly creep in from the south. After temperatures skyrocket this afternoon, a few isolated strong thunderstorms may form with strong wind gusts possible. Westerly winds will start to switch more from the southeast in the coming days with muggier conditions inbound as a result.