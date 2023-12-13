For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Moisture is being squeezed out across West Texas as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights how a strong high pressure in The Southeast with unstable air in The Rocky Mountains is gridlocking moisture in The Basin. Clouds with rain with rumbles of thunder today will allow temperatures to only reach the 50’s and 60’s for most this afternoon. Northeasterly winds keep conditions a bit chilly and a bit humid as the precipitation field slowly moves east with drier air out west. Some wet snow showers may even develop nearby with winter-like weather tomorrow, but skies will slowly clear out from clouds with slightly higher temperatures and even drier air late this week.