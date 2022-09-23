For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Temperatures will still be slightly above normal throughout West Texas and Southeast New Mexico, but there will be a slight uptick in cloud coverage with a slightly higher chance of rain. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects some areas to fall short of the 90-degree mark this afternoon as a result of these conditions and as a result of the strong wind gusts at times. This trend will especially continue into the weekend with cooler air and rainfall becoming a bit more likely for many.