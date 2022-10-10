For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. It’s a seasonably cool but wet morning across West Texas and as those temperatures struggle to rise this afternoon, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips does expect enough daytime heating to lead to isolated thunderstorms for some. High temperatures will reach the 70’s for many before heavier rain falls. Most storms will end later tonight and despite the slightly warmer and drier air tomorrow, a few thunderstorms may still form. The muggy and breezy trend will continue for the rest of the week.