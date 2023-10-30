For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Winter-like weather is dominating the entire Basin as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects rain and snow showers to still fall across parts of the region with high temperatures several degrees above the freezing mark. Along with the wintry precipitation with thick cloud coverage, afternoon temperatures will only reside in the 30’s and 40’s. Drier air will slowly return late in the day from northwest to southeast as northerly winds will subtly switch more from the northeast, allowing for more stable air as precipitation moves southeast. Despite some morning clouds on Halloween, afternoon sunshine will be in store for many with a slow warmup as well.