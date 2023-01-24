For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects that any rain or snow that lingered in and around The Basin to depart the region later today as despite some passing clouds from time to time, the atmosphere will start to dry out. Below-freezing temperatures to start for some will lead to afternoon temperatures that will struggle to reach the 30’s, 40’s, and lower 50’s. While winds will pick up from time to time throughout the day, winds won’t be as strong as yesterday as the clearer skies, drier air, and lighter winds will allow temperatures to still be on the chilly side of things through at least the next few days.