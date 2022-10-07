For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects the higher probability of thunderstorms later today in areas that haven’t seen rainfall in about a couple of weeks. Basinwide temperatures will be close to or if not slightly below normal before some storms start to form. High temperatures will reach the 70’s and the 80’s with breezy conditions as those winds will really pick up later today. Rain activity will move southward this weekend with slightly less rain chances for northernmost areas. However, temperatures will start to lower Basinwide.