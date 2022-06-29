For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. It has been a stormy go for some in The Basin as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips still expects a few storms to fire off today, but not as many as compared to the past couple of days. Skies will still be partly cloudy and the atmosphere will still be humid as below-normal high temperatures in the upper 80’s and low-to-mid 90’s will continue for today. However, lighter winds and slightly drier air will slowly start to warm things up over the next few days.