For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. After a drier week for many Basinwide, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips slightly even drier air to make its way into the region. As a result, most if not all The Basin will be rainfree. High temperatures will rise a little bit more than yesterday with most areas reaching the low-to-mid 90’s. This weekend will likely be breezier and more humid with a few isolated storms possible.