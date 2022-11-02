For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. It’s a muggy start across West Texas as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights the above-normal temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40’s and the 50’s. The seasonably milder and more humid conditions will lead to some clouds this afternoon, but mostly rainfree conditions. Temperatures will soar into the 70’s and even the lower 80’s for some with stronger wind gusts. The seasonably very mild and very breezy trend will continue until the end of the week where some rainfall will eventually cool things off.