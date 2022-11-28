For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects temperatures to start off within several degrees on either side of the freezing mark across West Texas. Combining just enough dry air with mostly clear skies, along with persistent winds out of the south-southwest, temperatures will be allowed to skyrocket into the 60’s and the 70’s by this afternoon. This drier and milder trend will likely continue into tomorrow as today will likely be the most enjoyable because winds will eventually become a bit too strong for comfort later in the day tomorrow.