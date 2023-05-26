For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, combined with a broad area of low pressure from the southwest, will produce a more pronounced-area for spotty severe storms later today. However, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects the thunderstorm activity to be very isolated, confined to eastern areas of West Texas as temperatures will rise into the high 70’s, 80’s, and lower 90’s before the storms hit. As the unsettled weather continues this weekend, temperatures will remain below normal.