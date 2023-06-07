For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Combining the more turbulent atmospheric motion with southwesterly winds aloft confining the low-level moisture in eastern areas of West Texas, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips, expects potent thunderstorm development later today. Before then, with a mix of clouds of sun, temperatures will skyrocket into the upper 80’s, 90’s, and around 100 degrees for some as south-southeasterly winds will pick up mostly east of The Pecos River. This will allow for some storms to then fire off some large hail, heavy rain, and strong wind gusts. Less storms will form tomorrow with warmer air as a result.