Morning temperatures in the 20's, 30's, and 40's are a bit higher than the past few mornings as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects a nice warmup this afternoon across The Basin. Along with the mostly sunny skies, the nice breeze out of the south, temperatures in the 50's, 60's, and 70's will be really nice this afternoon. The warming trend will continue tomorrow, but finally some clouds may be on the increase throughout the remainder of this week.