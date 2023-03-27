For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Along with some increase in clouds with lower temperatures, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects easterly winds in The Basin to bring in more moisture in the atmosphere. However, chances of rain will remain very low as storm systems continue to elude the region. Temperatures will eventually rise into the high 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, and lower 80’s, a little bit below normal for this time of year. Despite some low-level clouds passing by in the sky today, chances of rain will be low. However, more clouds with cool air will be the bigger story tomorrow as northeasterly winds will make things more humid as well.