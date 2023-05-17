For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. While the warming trend will continue today in West Texas, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects the atmosphere to once again become more humid. Along with some clouds building this afternoon, temperatures will rise into the upper 70’s, 80’s, and lower 90’s. Along with enough sunshine, the daytime heating and increase in moisture will lead to some isolated thunderstorms later in the day. An approaching storm system from the southwest with low-level moisture inbound from the southeast will continue to increase chances for strong storms later this week.