For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Monsoonal moisture is inbound from the southwest and combining that with a frontal boundary to the northeast of West Texas, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects the chance for rain activity. Before any thunderstorms start to fire off however, some sunshine will heat things up into the upper 80’s, 90’s, and low triple digits. More clouds will build on later in the day with isolated storms traveling from the mountains of The Trans Pecos into parts of The Basin. Southeasterly will predominantly provide the muggy pattern across the region, but a shift in the stronger wind gusts are possible later today. Along with some clouds hanging on this weekend for the first couple days of fall, temperatures will be a bit above normal with much lower humidity.