For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. The warmer and drier trend will likely inhibit rain from falling for most across The Basin as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects partly to mostly sunny skies, very warm air, and breezy conditions. As temperatures skyrocket into the high 80’s, 90’s, and low triple digits, southerly winds will pick up. If any thunderstorms do form, they’ll be very few and far between in the southern Trans Pecos and across The Davis Mountains. While many will be mostly sunny with hotter air inbound this weekend, southerly winds will keep that low-level moisture in The Basin from tracking totally out of the region.