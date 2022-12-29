For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Clouds have been on the increase across West Texas as despite the above-normal trend in temperatures continuing, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects the cloud cover to slightly lower high temperatures compared to yesterday. Many will still reach the 60’s and the 70’s this afternoon with strong wind gusts out of the west at times, but some won’t get out of the 50’s. Conditions will be more humid than days past as some rain showers may form across the region prior to the end of 2022.