For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts some isolated thunderstorms in western areas of The Basin, but eastern areas will likely remain free from rain despite some cloud development. Either way, it’ll be a warmer day as temperatures will rise to near-normal criteria with many reaching the mid-to-upper 80’s and 90’s. South-southeasterly winds to start will supply the moisture in the lower-levels of the atmosphere to keep things humid. However, come 4th of July tomorrow, a slight chance in the winds from a bit more from the west will not only likely stop Mother Nature from producing her own fireworks for most, but this pattern change will also result in higher temperatures.