For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Rain and snow has moved out of West Texas as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects a little bit more sunshine with warmer air as a result later today. Near-freezing-mark temperatures will give way to temperatures rapidly rising into the upper 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s as southwesterly winds will pick up. Skies will still be a bit cloudy for many areas this afternoon, but even more sunshine will be the bigger story tomorrow, as well as the warmer, drier, and more-breezy conditions.