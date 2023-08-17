For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Some clouds are on the move into West Texas today but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips still expects the hot afternoon trend to continue. As temperatures rise into the high 90’s and triple digits, southerly winds will pick up. A few stronger Monsoonal thunderstorms are possible in The Trans Pecos this afternoon after the heat-up, but many will likely remain free from rain as drought conditions continue to worsen. A weak frontal boundary that has formed to produce the slightly more rainy activity will push southeast of the region tomorrow as along with lower rain chances, sunnier skies will still supply the above-normal trend in temperatures.