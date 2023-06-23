For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Clouds will be on the increase across West Texas today, but enough sunshine and dry air will allow temperatures to still skyrocket above normal for this time of year. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects many to still reach the upper 90’s and triple digits as the slightly cooler and more humid air will be confined to far-northeastern areas of The Basin. Rainfall will still be very few and far between today as the relatively hot and mostly dry trend will continue this weekend as winds will really start to funnel in mostly from the west.