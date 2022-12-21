For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. It’s a foggy start to winter in the northeastern half of The Basin as KMID / KPEJ Weekday Morning Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects that fog to eventually dissipate later this afternoon. However, clouds will linger throughout the day, but because of southeasterly winds inbound, temperatures will be higher than yesterday. High temperatures will range from the high 40’s in northern areas to near the 70-degree mark near The Rio Grande. While southern areas may be even warmer to start tomorrow, the strong cold front of the season will bring in rapidly-dropping temperatures and high wind gusts from north to south with extremely dry air.