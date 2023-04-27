For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. A fledgling low pressure system is turning winds from more out of the southeast in the eastern half of West Texas as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects slightly more humid air as a result. However, most areas will remain rainfree and mostly sunny despite some clouds as temperatures will rise to below-normal criteria in the upper 60’s, 70’s, and low 80’s. As this developing storm system strengthens though by tomorrow, more clouds with a few isolated thundershowers are possible as temperatures will eventually plummet once again.