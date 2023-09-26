For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights the leftover showers with periodic lightning strikes outside of West Texas this morning as clearer skies will start to dominate the region this afternoon. Muggy conditions will be the big story Basinwide, but conditions will slowly dry out later today as temperatures will reach the high 70’s, 80’s and lower 90’s for most communities. Easterly winds to start will provide the ample amount of moisture in the atmosphere, but southerly winds will creep back in later on to warm things up. More sunshine than clouds with higher temperatures will ensue for at least the next few days.