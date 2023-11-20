For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects another weather pattern change in the form of slightly more clouds, lower temperatures, and most notably, stronger northerly winds. As a cold front comes on through West Texas, some light rain showers are possible, but most areas will have partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures reaching the high 50’s, 60’s, and low 70’s. Patchy blowing dust is possible as peak winds may gust between 40-50 mph. Blustery conditions will continue into the overnight hours and early-morning hours tomorrow as temperatures will be back below normal in the short term.