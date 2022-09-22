For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. It’s a little bit less humid and less breezy to start as some areas are feeling the taste of fall as temperatures are ranging from the 50’s into the low 70’s. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects slightly above-normal temperatures for the first day of fall as high temperatures will reach the 80’s and the low 90’s across West Texas. Combining the relatively humid air, breezy conditions, and daytime heating ingredients together, there is a slight chance for western storms today as this trend will linger around closer into the weekend with lower temperatures as well.