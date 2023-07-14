For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. A few thunderstorms will roll on through in a few parts of The Basin throughout the day as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects slightly lower temperatures and higher wind gusts. Along with partly to mostly sunny skies, temperatures will still rise to above-normal criteria with many still reaching the 90’s and triple digits before any rain falls. While winds will generally come from the southeast throughout the day, which will provide the daytime heating and moisture in the atmosphere, winds may shift more from the west as thunderstorms generally move to the east-southeast. Most storms will end tonight, but there will be another slight chance for isolated storms tomorrow after temperatures rise in a big way.